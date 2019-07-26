23-foot replica of the moon to be on display in Milwaukee’s Third Ward

MILWAUKEE — A giant, inflatable piece of art — depicting the Earth’s moon — will be on display in the Historic Third Ward beginning Friday, August 9.

The 23-foot replica of the moon called “Museum of the Moon” — which has been touring the world since 2016 — was created by Luke Jerram. Using NASA photography, the artwork depicts a hyperreal view of the lunar surface.

The inflatable art piece will rise above Catalano Square to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and “all things lunar.”

According to a Facebook event page, the “Under One Moon” pop-up festival will include moon songs, lunar chalk art, original dance, theater and poetry performances, lectures from leading space experts and more.

Under One Moon runs Aug. 9-11. For more information, CLICK HERE.