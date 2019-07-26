× Health department confirms case of tuberculosis in West Allis

WEST ALLIS — Officials with the West Allis Health Department on Friday, July 26 confirmed a case of tuberculosis in the city.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say Tuberculosis (TB) is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. The bacteria usually attack the lungs, but TB bacteria can attack any part of the body such as the kidney, spine, and brain. Not everyone infected with TB bacteria becomes sick. As a result, two TB-related conditions exist: latent TB infection (LTBI) and TB disease. If not treated properly, TB disease can be fatal.

The health department says they’re working with the family and the patient to determine who may have had contact with them.

Health officials say there is no danger to the public. Being in the same room as the patient does not mean you will contract TB. The health department says it takes long-term exposure to the person to contract TB.

The health department tells FOX6 News the case in West Allis is isolated and under the care of a physician.