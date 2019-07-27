Anti-reckless driving pilot program launches, targets 4 dangerous intersections

MILWAUKEE — An anti-reckless driving initiative launched in Milwaukee on Saturday, July 27. It’s called “Take it EZ Milwaukee.” This, as residents are fed up with speeding drivers.

The intersection of 60th and Capitol is known as a reckless driving spot.

“They go through the stoplight like there’s no stoplight,” said Steve O’Connell, Block Watch Council.

It’s where off-duty Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her lost his life when a drunk driver sped through a red light and slammed into his vehicle. A week before that crash, three vehicles were involved in an accident after a police chase.

“This neighborhood doesn’t deserve this intersection,” said O’Connell.

MPD has increased patrols at the intersection — but this initiative is taking it a step further.

“We need to get the message out to the knuckle heads that are out there that are driving recklessly that we’ve had enough,” said Alderman Bob Donovan.

The goal of the pilot program “Take it EZ Milwaukee” is to leverage resources to target reckless driving.

Officials said the program would involve increased patrols near the following intersections — four of Milwaukee’s most dangerous:

60th Street and Capitol Drive 27th Street and Center Street/Fond du Lac Avenue Cesar Chavez Drive and Greenfield Avenue/Muskego Avenue 35th Street and National Avenue

Residents fed up with the recklessness promoted the launch with signs to slow down.

“It doesn’t take much for me to get folks to come out here, even in this heat,” said O’Connell.

The 3-month program will include increased monitoring by MPD and a campaign. If the program is successful on the city’s north side — many hope it will improve safety all over.

“There’s no limit to what we can accomplish if we’re all pulling in the same direction,” said Donovan.