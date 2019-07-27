× Investigation underway after burglary at Rasmussen Diamonds in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT — Mount Pleasant police are investigating a burglary that happened early Saturday morning, July 27 at Rasmussen Diamonds — located on Washington Avenue.

According to police, officers were dispatched the scene around 2:20 a.m. for a burglar alarm.

Upon arrival, officers found entry was made to the business through a broke window. A display was broken into and several pieces of jewelry were taken.

The amount or value of the jewelry is unknown at this time.

This incident remains under Investigation by the Mount Pleasant Police Department.