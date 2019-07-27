2 taken into custody after shots fired incident leads to crash in Milwaukee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Two people were taken into custody Friday night, July 26 after a shots fired incident led to a crash near 3rd and National in Milwaukee.

According to police, around 8:15 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area of Layton and Evergreen. Upon arrival, they discovered that people in one vehicle had shot at another vehicle. No one was struck.

Around 9:15 p.m., officers spotted the suspect vehicle in the area of 5th and National. The vehicle fled from police before crashing into parked cars near 3rd and National.

There were no injuries.

The 34-year-old male driver, who was the gunman, and a 35-year-old female passenger were taken into custody.