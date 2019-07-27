× Police: Shorewood man carjacked in parking garage outside Walgreens

SHOREWOOD — Police are investigating after a Shorewood man was carjacked inside a parking garage on Oakland Avenue — adjacent to Walgreens — on Friday night, July 26.

According to the Shorewood Police Department, it happened around 8:45 p.m.

Police say the victim walked out of the Walgreen’s store and got into his vehicle when a suspect approached him. The suspect said he had a gun and demanded the man’s wallet.

As the victim was getting out of his car to get his wallet, police say the suspect jumped into the man’s car and drove away.

The stolen vehicle — a gray, 2006, four-door Toyota Corolla — was last seen traveling southbound on Bartlett toward Capitol Drive.

Police describe the suspect as a male, black, in his 30s, standing 5’9″ tall, with a medium build.

Anyone with information about this carjacking is asked to contact the Shorewood Police Department at 414-847-2610.