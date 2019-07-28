× Driver arrested after pregnant woman hurt in hit-and-run on I-41 NB near Mayfair Road

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A pregnant woman was hurt in a hit-and-run crash that happened early Sunday, July 28.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 12:30 a.m. on I-41 northbound near Mayfair Road.

MCSO officials said the victim, who is more than five months pregnant, complained of head and back pain. She was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the striking vehicle was arrested for OWI, causing injury, and felony hit-and-run.

The investigation was ongoing.