× Crash temporarily snarls traffic on northbound I-41/US 45 south of Freistadt Road

WASHINGTON COUNTY –The two left lanes were temporarily closed on I-41/US 45 NB south of Freistadt Road in Washington County due to a crash. All lanes have reopened.

No additional details have been released — including the cause of the crash or if any injuries were sustained.

CLICK HERE to monitor the interactive FOX6 Traffic Map