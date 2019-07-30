‘Bad history of accidents:’ Neighbors voice concern after crash at Raymond intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RACINE COUNTY -- A fatal crash at a Village of Raymond intersection Monday night, July 29 caused concern among neighbors.

"I feel sorry for the people," said James Chervenka.

First responders rushed to the scene of the two-vehicle crash shortly after 5:30 p.m. The collision claimed the life of a 61-year-old woman and sent another woman to the hospital via Flight for Life.

"This intersection has a bad history of accidents," said Chervenka.

Those who've lived near Highway 45 and 7 Mile Road for decades said they're concerned with the intersection, which is a two-way stop. Monday wasn't the first time they've seen a bad crash result in a loss of life.

"Cars and trucks come through there so fast," said Chervenka.

Chervenka said the 55 miles per hour speed limit on Highway 45 needs to be reduced.

"People do 55 miles an hour, and then a bunch more," said Richard Bruhn.

Neighbors also wondered if visibility is an issue, with oncoming vehicles, or if the intersection just needs to be marked better.

"When this highway was redone, the hill on this intersection should have been taken down lower," said Chervenka.

"They don't have enough markings around that stop sign," said Bruhn.

FOX6 News reached out to the Racine County Public Works Department. In an email, the director said the intersection involves jurisdiction from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Village of Raymond and Racine County. She said she also spoke with neighbors following the crash who had questions about the intersection.

She said one neighbors expressed interest in speaking about the intersection at the next county meeting. She explained anyone can speak during the public comment portion of the meeting, and they were waiting for an update from the sheriff's office on the cause of the crash.

"I don't know if people are distracted, or if they are just not seeing the cars coming," said Chervenka.

For now, neighbors were left with more questions than answers.

FOX6 News also reached out to the village board. A trustee said they would likely discuss the intersection at their next meeting.

42.800851 -88.012584