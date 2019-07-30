Call before you dig: Meet Chubbs, the 5-month-old pug named We Energies’ ‘ambassadog’

WEST ALLIS — Officials with We Energies on Tuesday, July 30 introduced the company’s new “ambassadog.”

Chubbs, a 5-month-old pug from Milwaukee, won the company’s “Doggone It” photo contest — aimed at raising awareness of safe digging by reminding people of state law. Whenever you plan on digging in your yard, you have to call 811 three days before getting to work. A utility locating service will come out to mark the locations of underground utilities on your property for free.

“If you start digging, you might hit one of our underground gas lines,” said Alison Trouy with We Energies. “You could hit an underground electric line, or some other kind of utility. It could be cable or internet, and that could be really dangerous.”

Chubbs’ ad will be on display at Energy Park at the Wisconsin State Fair Aug. 1-11. He’ll also be featured on digital billboards in the Milwaukee area on “811 Day” — Sunday, Aug. 11.

According to We Energies, Chubbs’ owners said he’s always on the move, and loves getting into trouble.