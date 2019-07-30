Cousins Subs donates $2,500 to ‘Above and Beyond the Playground, Inc.’

MILWAUKEE The Cousins Subs Make It Better Foundation on Tuesday, July 30 presented Above and Beyond the Playground, Inc. with a $2,500 check in support of its financial literacy programming.

Above and Beyond the Playground, Inc. provides academic and athletic mentoring programs for middle school, high school and early college students that promote personal growth and team building.

To date, Cousins Subs has donated more than $376,000 in hyper-local grants to support organizations that are committed to addressing the vital community needs of youth education, health and wellness and hunger.