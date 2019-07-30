× Police: 3 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee, suspects sought

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that occurred Monday night, July 29. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. near 35th and Juneau.

Police say a 30-year-old man suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The victim stated two subjects attempted to rob him on the street when he was shot.

The investigation is continuing into the circumstances of the incident.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. in the area of Fond du Lac Avenue and Capitol Drive, a 34-year-old man suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds while inside of a vehicle.

The investigation revealed this was a drug transaction. The victim is in custody and police are searching for the suspect involved.

Around 9:45 p.m. a 33-year-old man was dropped off at a local hospital suffering from a graze wound after an attempt robbery. The victim stated this occurred in the area of 53rd and Chambers.

This investigation is ongoing and police are searching for suspects involved.