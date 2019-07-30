Self-proclaimed ‘King of Uber’ says his van was struck by e-scooter, causing $1,200 in damage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- With anything new comes a learning curve, and electric scooters are no exception. Lime was the first company approved to participate in the pilot program in Milwaukee (on July 23), with other companies like Spin and Bird waiting in the wings. One week later, some said e-scooters have proven to be a hit, while others said they're not so sure.

"They are being pretty well utilized," said Mike Amsden, City of Milwaukee multi-modal transportation manager. "We have received some complaints."

Amden said Tuesday, July 30 most of the complaints revolved around people riding e-scooters on sidewalks, which is illegal.

"Someone on a scooter should be behaving, generally, as you would be on a bicycle," said Amsden.

Andy Nieznanski learned the hard way.

"I thought it'd be just a stroke of a pen and insurance just takes care of it, and apparently, it's a little more involved," said Nieznanski.

The self-proclaimed "King of Uber" told FOX6 News his van was struck by an e-scooter Saturday, July 27 while parked near the Up-Down MKE Arcade Bar on Brady Street.

"All the sudden, you can see, they're out of control, and they're either going to fall that way, into people..." Nieznanski said.

While the damage might have looked minimal, the cost was not. He said the repair estimate was more than $1,200.

Others said taking an e-scooter is cost-effective.

"It's a quick, cheap way to get from one point to another," said Grady Bauer, Lime scooter rider.

Riding from the Third Ward to Walker's Point, Bauer said he was excited e-scooters landed in the Cream City.

"I think it's great whenever you can give people different modes of transportation," said Bauer.

It was something even the king agreed with.

"I mean, people gotta have fun," said Niezanski. "It's a fun city."

While it's not required, Lime officials urged customers to wear a helmet, give the scooter a once-over for damage, and check that the brake is working before riding. A police department spokesperson said Tuesday no citations had been issued, and no arrests had been made in connection with the Lime scooters.

Lime officials released the following information on the company's safety initiatives:

The launch of the Lime Gen 3 scooter with enhanced safety features, including upgraded wheels, better suspension, additional braking, and improved balance.

Global leader, protecting each ride with $1 million in liability insurance.

Investing more than $3 million in our Respect the Ride campaign to educate riders about safety and responsible riding, and committed to giving away over 250,000 free helmets.

First-of-its-kind Safety Brand Ambassador Program to engage communities and educate riders on safety.

We recently hosted the micromobility industry’s first Education & Safety Summit aimed at helping us improve the safety of our products and operations, promote best-practices for the industry, and set a new standard for safe, multi-modal streets.The day-long summit brought together policymakers, academics, advocates, transportation practitioners, law enforcement, and community leaders to discuss the future of shared micromobility, and help advance safety in this new and evolving space.

Lime’s Public Policy and Safety Advisory Board comprised of experts with backgrounds ranging from sustainability, safety, transportation policy, urban planning, and academic research, accessibility among others. The group provides advice, counsel, new ideas, and assistance in the development of new policy programs and best practice standards for transportation and safety, and to help ensure our riders and streets remain safe.

A Dedicated Customer Support team available to riders 24/7 and a robust Trust and Safety team dedicated to promoting responsible riding behavior and addressing safety concerns.

Recent studies on scooter safety have shown that first-time riders may have a greater risk of injury due to a lack of experience with scooters, and Lime’s First Ride sessions directly addresses this concern and helps to ensure all riders have the safest possible experience. First Ride helps to build a culture of scooter safety, educates riders on how to properly ride a scooter, and demonstrates Lime’s commitment to local communities and ensuring we continue to advance this critically important issue. First Rides are recurring, interactive, hour-long sessions open to the public and hosted weekly by our local teams to educate riders on how to ride a scooter, share best practices for safe and proper riding, and engage community members on the benefits and value micromobility can offer their lives and cities.

