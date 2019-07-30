State Fair is fast approaching: Cream puff giveaway winners line up for their sweet treats

MILWAUKEE -- The Wisconsin State Fair has been offering cream puffs since 1924! On Tuesday morning, July 30 FOX6's Cream Puff giveaway winners are lined up to pick up their free cream puffs!

About Wisconsin State Fair (website)

The 168 th Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, is quickly approaching! This year’s fair will take place Thursday, August 1 – Sunday, August 11, 2019.

As always, there will be dozens of rides, hundreds of food, thousands of animals, and a million ways for everyone to have a WonderFair time.

