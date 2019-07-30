× Take the easy ride to the Wisconsin State Fair! Ride MCTS shuttles and freeway flyers

WEST ALLIS — Traffic and parking are as easy as pie when you ride the bus to Wisconsin State Fair! Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) provides several choices for an easy, convenient and economical ride that will get you straight to the gate.

MCTS’s Freeway Flyers, State Fair Shuttle, Cream Puff Line or Local Routes will take you directly to the Wisconsin State Fair, August 1-11.

Below is information about all four options:

1. Freeway Flyers

MCTS runs special Freeway Flyers to the Wisconsin State Fair approximately every 30 minutes (from 7:30 a.m. until 30 minutes after the Fair closes), picking up at four Park-Ride Lots and dropping off at Gate 4 of State Fair Park. Fairgoers can catch a Freeway Flyer from the following lots:

Brown Deer East – Brown Deer Road, west of I-43

College – College Avenue, at I-94 (both lots north and south of College Avenue)

Loomis – Loomis Road, north of I-894 and south of Coldspring Road

Whitnall/Hales Corners – I-43, east of S. 108th Street

Freeway Flyer Fare

Regular Discounted

M•CARD: $5.00 $3.00

Cash: $7.00 $3.00

Ride MCTS App 24-Hour Pass No additional fee No additional fee

1, 7 or 31-Day Pass Additional $2.50 Additional $0.80

Valid Transfer – Tap card Additional $2.50 Additional $0.80

DISCOUNTED: Children (ages 6 – 11), seniors (65 and over) and persons with disabilities with proper ID. Children under 6 ride free when accompanied by an adult. CVP, Summer U-PASS, GO Pass, New Freedom and 1, 7 or 31-Day Premium passes are accepted as full fare.

2. State Fair Shuttle

State Fair Shuttle service operates every day of the Fair from 7:30 am until 30 minutes after the Fair closes. Shuttles run approximately every 15 minutes from the Watertown Plank Road Park-Ride lot to Gate 4 of State Fair Park. The Watertown Plank Road Park-Ride lot is located at the intersection of Watertown Plank Road and Swan Boulevard, just west of US Hwy 45. Parking at the lot is free.

State Fair Shuttle Fare

Regular Discounted

M•CARD: $2.50 $1.25

Cash: $3.00 $1.50

1, 7 or 31-Day Pass No additional fee No additional fee

Ride MCTS App 24-Hour Ticket No additional fee No additional fee

Valid Transfer – Tap card No additional fee No additional fee

DISCOUNTED: Children (ages 6 – 11), seniors (65 and over) and persons with disabilities with proper ID. Children under 6 ride free when accompanied by an adult. CVP, Summer U-PASS, GO Pass, New Freedom and 1, 7 or 31-Day Premium passes are accepted as full fare.

3. Cream Puff Line

The Cream Puff Line operates between Downtown Milwaukee and Gate 4 of State Fair Park. Riders should look for bus stops with the Cream Puff Line signs and buses with the “Cream Puff Line – State Fair” in the digital destination sign. The Cream Puff Line serves all GreenLine stops on Water Street between Juneau and National, all BlueLine bus stops from Walker’s Point to Greenfield & 70th, and all Route 56 bus stops on Greenfield Avenue between 70th and 84th, with a final stop at State Fair.

The Cream Puff Line runs approximately every 20 minutes. After 7:00 p.m., it runs approximately every 30 minutes. Regular bus fares apply.

4. Local Routes

Local Routes 56 (Greenfield Avenue), 67 (N.76th – S. 84th Streets) and 76 (N. 60th – S. 70th Streets) also stop near the Fair and get riders within walking distance of the grounds. Regular bus fares apply.

Riders must pay the full amount of fare when boarding all routes to the Wisconsin State Fair. Exact fare is required. U-PASS (summer semester only), GO Pass, New Freedom Pass and Commuter Value Pass are accepted as full fare on all routes.