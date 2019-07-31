6 injured, including 2 children and officer, after police pursuit ends in crash

Posted 5:29 am, July 31, 2019, by , Updated at 05:44AM, July 31, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Six people were taken to the hospital, including two children and a police officer, following a crash in Milwaukee late Tuesday night, July 30. The crash happened during a police pursuit.

According to police, it began around 10:30 p.m. after officers observed a suspicious vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway in the area of 15th and Capitol Drive. It matched the description of a vehicle wanted for a robbery investigation.

Police pursuit ends in crash near 16th and Keefe

Police pursuit ends in crash near 16th and Keefe

Officers attempted to conduct a stop, at which time the drive fled. A pursuit ensued.

Approximately 10:39 p.m., the suspect vehicle collided into the rear of another vehicle near 16th and Keefe that subsequently struck a parked car -- which was pushed onto the sidewalk and struck two boys, ages 7 and 9.

Police pursuit ends in crash near 16th and Keefe

The driver of the vehicle that was struck, a 40-year-old man,  sustained minor injuries and is at a local hospital for treatment.

A 28-year-old male suspect was taken into custody at the location and taken to a local hospital and being treated for minor injuries. A 30-year-old female passenger was located in the suspect vehicle and taken into custody as well. She sustained minor injuries and taken to a local hospital.

The two children were also taken to a local hospital and are also being treated for minor injuries.

After the suspect vehicle crashed, an officer exited the vehicle to take the suspect into custody and was struck by a responding squad. He was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for some serious injuries but non-life threatening. The injured officer is a 34-year-old male with 5 years experience.

The investigation is ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.