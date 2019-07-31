× City of Milwaukee will soon launch Adaptive Bike Program, integrated into Bublr Bikes system

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee and Bublr Bikes are expanding access to bike share for people of all abilities.

Starting in summer 2019, Bublr will offer users a variety of adaptive cycles including upright tricycles, handcycles, and two-person side-by-side tricycles.

A news release says Milwaukee is the first major U.S. city to integrate adaptive bikes into its docked public bike share system. Each adaptive cycle will be compatible with Bublr bike share stations found across the city. Users will be able to find an available adaptive cycle and check it out just like the two-wheeled Bublr bicycles.

The launch event is set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6 at Discovery World on the city’s lakefront. It will include additional details on the pilot program, a brief demonstration of docking an adaptive cycle into the bike share station, and opportunities for the public to try out each type of adaptive cycle.