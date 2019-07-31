Sheriff: Milwaukee man suspected of driving drunk with 2 kids and baby in car

RACINE COUNTY — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for his third OWI offense on Wednesday, July 31, and sheriff’s officials said he had three children in his vehicle — including an infant.
According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 7 p.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle in the Village of Raymond for traveling 82 mph in a 60 mph construction zone.
There were four passengers inside the vehicle, a 26-year-old Milwaukee woman, two minor children, and an infant.
Sheriff’s officials said the driver failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A search of the vehicle also uncovered marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash.
At the time of his arrest, authorities say the driver was on parole through the Department of Corrections for a prior conviction of first-degree reckless injury.
The 26-year-old driver was charged with the following:
- Operating while intoxicated, third offense with passengers under the age of 16
- Possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Probation and parole hold
According to the sheriff’s office, the three children were released to the custody of a family member. The female passenger was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.