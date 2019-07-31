Sheriff: Milwaukee man suspected of driving drunk with 2 kids and baby in car

RACINE COUNTY — A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for his third OWI offense on Wednesday, July 31, and sheriff’s officials said he had three children in his vehicle — including an infant.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 7 p.m., a deputy stopped a vehicle in the Village of Raymond for traveling 82 mph in a 60 mph construction zone.

There were four passengers inside the vehicle, a 26-year-old Milwaukee woman, two minor children, and an infant.

Sheriff’s officials said the driver failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. A search of the vehicle also uncovered marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a large amount of cash.

At the time of his arrest, authorities say the driver was on parole through the Department of Corrections for a prior conviction of first-degree reckless injury.

The 26-year-old driver was charged with the following:

Operating while intoxicated, third offense with passengers under the age of 16

Possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Probation and parole hold

According to the sheriff’s office, the three children were released to the custody of a family member. The female passenger was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.