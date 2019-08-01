‘Go outside and explore:’ Milwaukee teachers work to make schools more green

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Whether you like it or not -- back to school is only a few weeks away and some Milwaukee teachers are working on making schools more green. This, as a Green Schools Conference was held Thursday, Aug. 1 at Brown Street Academy and Alice's Garden.

It's not your traditional classroom -- but this green space is an important part of instruction at Brown Street Academy.

"If we give them the opportunity to go outside and explore, and have this open discovery -- it helps encourage all the things that they are interested in," said Lisa Neeb, Green and Healthy Schools.

Brown Street Academy was the host of this year's Green Schools Conference. Principal Keith Carrington is one of the educators at the conference learning how to bring more green concepts to his school.

"I'm a rookie this year, so this is my first year and I walked in and was like 'wow.' I didn't realize it was this many people as a part of green schools. There are so many different connections in our city. There's so many people behind these," said Keith Carrington, North Division High School Principal.

Carrington's North Division High School is in the conceptual phase of becoming a green school.

"I am really excited about creating hope. I want spaces at our school where not just the school students, but the community, can really come and see the beauty at North Division," said Carrington.

This is the fourth year for the conference. It helps bring all the different people involved in one room to help each school fulfill their vision.

The conference included more than a dozen presentations and workshops with more than 200 people attending.