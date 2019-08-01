LIVE: President Trump, Vice President Pence hold a campaign rally in Cincinnati

‘Really exciting:’ Catelyn Picco, 20-year-old musician, impresses at Wisconsin State Fair

Posted 5:07 pm, August 1, 2019, by , Updated at 05:27PM, August 1, 2019

WEST ALLIS -- With the Wisconsin State Fair opening Thursday, Aug. 1 crowds of people were rushing in to start having fun. Part of the fair fun is walking around and seeing what catches your eye first but for one attraction, you'll need to use your ears.

"It's really exciting. I love it," said Catelyn Picco, musician.

At just 20 years old, Catelyn Picco has quite a voice.

Catelyn Picco

Catelyn Picco

"I still see myself as that like little 15-year-old who was super nervous to do their first open mic, and now I'm like, I'm at State Fair! That is so cool," Picco said.

She's a talented young artist who knows how to draw a crowd.

"She invited all the kids on stage, they got to dance, she has little music makers," said Rachel Maciejewski, fair attendee. "It was right up their alley, she's super personable!"

Catelyn Picco

Plucking strings and singing along, the young musician fits right in with other big attractions at State Fair.

Check out Catelyn Picco on Friday, Aug. 2 at the Knucklehead stage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.