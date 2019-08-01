‘Really exciting:’ Catelyn Picco, 20-year-old musician, impresses at Wisconsin State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- With the Wisconsin State Fair opening Thursday, Aug. 1 crowds of people were rushing in to start having fun. Part of the fair fun is walking around and seeing what catches your eye first but for one attraction, you'll need to use your ears.

"It's really exciting. I love it," said Catelyn Picco, musician.

At just 20 years old, Catelyn Picco has quite a voice.

"I still see myself as that like little 15-year-old who was super nervous to do their first open mic, and now I'm like, I'm at State Fair! That is so cool," Picco said.

She's a talented young artist who knows how to draw a crowd.

"She invited all the kids on stage, they got to dance, she has little music makers," said Rachel Maciejewski, fair attendee. "It was right up their alley, she's super personable!"

Plucking strings and singing along, the young musician fits right in with other big attractions at State Fair.

Check out Catelyn Picco on Friday, Aug. 2 at the Knucklehead stage from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.