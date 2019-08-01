× The 2019 Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday, runs through Sunday, Aug. 11

MILWAUKEE — The 2019 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by U.S. Cellular, will take place Thursday, Aug. 1 – Sunday, Aug. 11. Wisconsin State Fair Park officials encourage fairgoers to take advantage of a variety of transportation options to get to the fair quickly and economically.

Visitors can park in one of several state fair park owned lots or get to the Fair Park by bike, bus or shuttle.

For everyone’s safety and convenience, local authorities allow only right-hand turns in and out of the fair gates on S. 84th Street and W. Greenfield Avenue during the fair. Certain gates are restricted for special use, and gates may close if parking lots are full. Parking fees will be charged as vehicles enter the lots, and once parked, patrons may proceed to the nearest

Fair Admission Entrance to enter the fair. Vehicles will be charged for re-entry if they leave and return to the parking lots. All parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

ACCESSIBLE PARKING

Accessible Parking is available in all State Fair Park lots. Lots can be accessed via Gate 1 on S. 79th Street and W. Greenfield Avenue, Gate 3 on 84th street (accessible and permit parking only) Gate 7 on Kearney Street (I-94 Frontage Road).

GENERAL PARKING

General parking is $12 per vehicle, $6 per motorcycle, and available at Gate 1 on S. 79th Street and W. Greenfield Avenue, Gate 7 on Kearney Street (I-94 Frontage Road) and Gate 9 on S. 76th Street.

PREFERRED PARKING

A limited number of $25 Preferred Parking spaces are available near the Main Stage Entrance via Gate 1, and near the U.S. Cellular® Main Gate Entrance via Gate 7. For more details, and to purchase Preferred Parking prior to the fair, please visit

WiStateFair.com/getting-here. Advanced purchase is recommended!

PARKING TRAMS PRESENTED BY JACK’S PIZZA

A tram service in the Milwaukee Mile Infield Parking Lot to several admission entrances is available to Fairgoers, on a first come first served basis. Visitors can look for the pizza themed signage to mark the tram pick-up locations. Trams are available from approximately 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily.

PEDAL TO THE PARK

Fairgoers can get outdoors, save gas, and get some exercise by riding their bicycles to State Fair, and utilizing the Hank Aaron Bike Trail. Bicycle parking is FREE and is available in designated areas near the U.S. Cellular Main Gate on the north end of the Fair Park and Gate 2. Greenfield Avenue. A map of the bike trail is available at WiStateFair.com/getting-here.

NEW – RIDESHARE DROP-OFF/PICK-UP CHANGES: UBER, LYFT & TAXIS

New this year, Wisconsin State Fair will offer rideshare users an improved drop-off and pickup area on the north end of the Fair Park, outside of Spin City near the U.S. Cellular Main Gate. This area was previously located at the Gate 4 transit area just north of Greenfield Avenue on 84th Street. However, due to the significant growth in the number of fairgoers utilizing these services, we are moving the area to not only better serve our guests, but also to provide a safer experience.

MILWAUKEE COUNTY TRANSIT SYSTEM (MCTC) BUS SERVICE