Missing 4-year-old North Carolina girl found with human traffickers in Texas

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police found a missing 4-year-old North Carolina girl with human traffickers in Texas, WNCN reported.

Fayetteville Police Department detectives said they learned Carmen Lowe, 23, violated a custody order by taking her daughter, Aubriana Recinos, out of the state.

They were originally reported missing on July 8.

Fayetteville police believe Lowe traveled to New Jersey and Louisiana after leaving North Carolina.

On Thursday, Aug. 1, Lowe was taken into custody in New Orleans, but Aubriana was not with her.

Arrest records updated Friday showed Lowe was charged with prostitution, theft under $1,000, and having an out of state warrant.

Lowe was being held in the Orleans Parish Jail.

Aubriana was found safe and unhurt in Lewisville, Texas, where Maj. Robert Ramirez with the Fayetteville Police Department said a human trafficking ring with other children was operating.

“The child was pretty much given to a pimp, an associate of a pimp, or family of the pimp for keeping,” Ramirez said.

Police said she was found with the assistance of the FBI and the Lewisville Police Department.