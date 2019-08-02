× Recognize them? Police seek men accused of stealing from Best Buy in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police on Friday, Aug. 2 asked for help identifying two men accused of stealing merchandise from Best Buy on Falls Parkway on July 27.

The theft took place around 6:30 p.m. on July 27.

Police said the two men entered the store and concealed three to five Microsoft Surface pens, an adapter, and Apple ear pods. The total value of the merchandise that was taken was $1,278.94.

Police described the men as follows:

Male, black, standing 5’8″ to 5’10 tall, weighing 190 to 210 pounds, with a darker skin complexion, and black hair, with a shaved cut. He was wearing a black V-neck t-shirt, dark gray pants, and black shoes. He has a full sleeve tattoo on his left arm, and what appeared to be a tattoo on his right forearm.

Male, black, standing 5’8″ to 5’10” tall, weighing 200 to 220 pounds, with a lighter skin complexion, wearing a black baseball hat, black polo shirt, tan pants, black shoes, black glasses and a black beard. He has multiple tattoos on his entire left arm, and a possible tattoo on his right forearm.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police.