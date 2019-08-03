15-year-old hospitalized after shooting near 28th and Courtland

MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized following a shooting near 28th and Courtland late Friday, August 2.

According to officials, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Officers found the boy suffering from a serious gunshot wound, and he was conveyed to a nearby hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are trying to determine the circumstances behind the shooting and locate suspect(s) involved.

