× 15-year-old hospitalized after shooting near 28th and Courtland

MILWAUKEE — A 15-year-old boy was hospitalized following a shooting near 28th and Courtland late Friday, August 2.

According to officials, the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Officers found the boy suffering from a serious gunshot wound, and he was conveyed to a nearby hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are trying to determine the circumstances behind the shooting and locate suspect(s) involved.