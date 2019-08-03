× Baltimore police: 4-year-old boy reported missing by mother found dead in dumpster

BALTIMORE — A 4-year-old boy reported missing was found deceased in a dumpster, Baltimore police announced Saturday, Aug. 3.

According to police, the mother of Malachi Lawson reported him missing on Aug. 1.

An “immediate and aggressive search” for the boy was launched by members of the Baltimore Police Department, the FBI, as well as members of the community.

In an update on Saturday, police said the boy’s mother, Alicia Lawson, confessed that her son wasn’t missing, but instead, deceased. Police said she provided the location of his remains — the 5500 block of Haddon Avenue. Police confirmed the boy was found in a dumpster in that area just before 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said there were “obvious signs of injury,” but would not elaborate. Police believe Malachi Lawson was killed Aug. 1.

Police said Alicia Lawson and her partner would face charges of child neglect, resulting in the death of a minor.

The boy’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, and police noted further charges could be brought based on the autopsy and subsequent investigation.