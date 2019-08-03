‘Give us a try:’ New vendors at State Fair are eager to impress new customers

Live look at radar as scattered storms move through southeast Wisconsin
WEST ALLIS — It’s day three at the State Fair as thousands of people check out all the vendors and fair offers. A few vendors made their State Fair debut this summer.

Many people can remember their first fair, and for several vendors, that memory starts now.

“I’ve never been to a state fair before, so it’s really huge,” said Claude Weidner of Etched Lighting. “There’s a lot of people here.”

Etched Lighting is a new vendor featuring handcrafted art made with high voltage electricity. The owners of the company say crowds are shocked when they find out what the art is made of.

“I’d say the most that I’ve enjoyed is just talking to people and you know, hearing their story,” said Weidner. “The other vendors, where they come from, and what they do.”

Just next door, another craftsman is showing what he’s made of.

“Everything I make is all wood that people thought was garbage,” said Jesse Gerhard, American Craftsman.

American Craftsman sells handmade wood products. They’re bonding with their neighbors as the new vendors on the block.

“We have a kinship and a struggle together among a lot of other people who don’t make their own stuff,” said Gerhard.

Just around the corner, Pistol Pete’s is making its debut. The fresh pizza caught the appetites of many. The owner says he’s enjoyed being new to the fair because he’s getting positive feedback from customers.

“Give me a chance, give me an opportunity,” said Peter Faraciano. “Come out and see me! Give us a try.”

Of course, those are just a few of the new vendors this year. It’s only day three, so there’s still plenty of time to check out all the vendors the fair has to offer.

