‘Oh my God!’ Reckless driver barreled through crowd gathered for anti-violence rally

MILWAUKEE -- FOX6's cameras were rolling when a reckless driver plowed through a crowd gathered for an anti-violence rally in Milwaukee on Saturday, Aug. 3.

The incident happened near 12th and Center, as community members gathered to promote peace.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

The "Stop the Violence" rally brought together families who have lost loved ones to violence in Milwaukee.

About 40 people were escorted by police as they walked through the streets, encouraging their neighbors to put the guns down.

During FOX6's interview, there was a fender bender, and the driver of one of the vehicles involved took off -- nearly hitting those walking as part of the rally.

Saturday's peace walk was organized by the family of Joe Jackson Jr., who was killed in an alley near 94th and Silver Spring Drive on June 19.