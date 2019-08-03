Scattered storms knocked out power at Brookfield Square Mall; some stores closed

Brookfield Square Mall

BROOKFIELD — Scattered thunderstorms moving through southeast Wisconsin Saturday, Aug. 3 knocked out power at Brookfield Square Mall.

A spokeswoman for Brookfield Square told FOX6 News while the mall itself did not close as a result of the outage, however, business could not be conducted in the building on the west side, south of JC Penney, including the Food Court, Victoria’s Secret, and the stores leading to the old Sears due to register access related to the outage. Some stores did close as a result.

We Energies crews were on scene, working to restore power, but the spokeswoman said it wasn’t likely to happen Saturday.

As of about 6 p.m. Saturday, the We Energies Outage Map showed more than 400 customers in the Brookfield area without power.

CLICK HERE to take a look at the Outage Map, or to report your own power outage. When you do so, We Energies officials will send you updates.

