1 man dead, 2 injured after 3 separate shootings in Milwaukee

Posted 7:07 am, August 4, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — One man is dead and two are injured following three overnight shootings in Milwaukee Sunday, August 4.

According to police, the first shooting happened late Saturday, August 3 near Julia and Burleigh Streets. Police say there was a confrontation between the victim and the suspect outside of a residence. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, suffered a serious gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital by a family member. Police say there’s a known suspect, and they are searching for him.

The second shooting happened near 12th and Meinecke around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. A 19-year-old man was in the alley when he heard shots fired. The victim suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the third shooting happened near 53rd and Hampton. Police were flagged down for a subject on the ground. The victim, a 30-year-old man, suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were conducted by police and fire officials, but the victim died at the scene.

Police say investigations for all three shootings are ongoing.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.