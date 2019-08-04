× 1 man dead, 2 injured after 3 separate shootings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One man is dead and two are injured following three overnight shootings in Milwaukee Sunday, August 4.

According to police, the first shooting happened late Saturday, August 3 near Julia and Burleigh Streets. Police say there was a confrontation between the victim and the suspect outside of a residence. The victim, a 17-year-old boy, suffered a serious gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital by a family member. Police say there’s a known suspect, and they are searching for him.

The second shooting happened near 12th and Meinecke around 12:15 a.m. Sunday. A 19-year-old man was in the alley when he heard shots fired. The victim suffered a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, the third shooting happened near 53rd and Hampton. Police were flagged down for a subject on the ground. The victim, a 30-year-old man, suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Lifesaving measures were conducted by police and fire officials, but the victim died at the scene.

Police say investigations for all three shootings are ongoing.