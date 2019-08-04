Police gather after an active shooter opened fire in the Oregon district in Dayton, Ohio on August 4, 2019. - Nine people were killed in a mass shooting early Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, police said, adding that the assailant was shot dead by responding officers.The incident occurred shortly after 1:00 am in the popular bar and nightlife Oregon district of the city, Police Lieutenant Colonel Matt Carper said."We had one shooter that we are aware of and multiple victims," he told reporters."The shooter is deceased, from gunshot wounds from the responding officers," he said, adding no police were injured."We have nine victims deceased ... and we have approximately 16 more victims hospitalized right now in unknown conditions."The suspect had opened fire on the street firing "a long gun with multiple rounds." (Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP) (Photo credit should read MEGAN JELINGER/AFP/Getty Images)
2 mass shootings in less than 24 hours shock US
Police gather after an active shooter opened fire in the Oregon district in Dayton, Ohio on August 4, 2019. - Nine people were killed in a mass shooting early Sunday in Dayton, Ohio, police said, adding that the assailant was shot dead by responding officers.The incident occurred shortly after 1:00 am in the popular bar and nightlife Oregon district of the city, Police Lieutenant Colonel Matt Carper said."We had one shooter that we are aware of and multiple victims," he told reporters."The shooter is deceased, from gunshot wounds from the responding officers," he said, adding no police were injured."We have nine victims deceased ... and we have approximately 16 more victims hospitalized right now in unknown conditions."The suspect had opened fire on the street firing "a long gun with multiple rounds." (Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP) (Photo credit should read MEGAN JELINGER/AFP/Getty Images)
DAYTON, Ohio — Two mass shootings at crowded public places in Texas and Ohio in less than 24 hours claimed at least 29 lives and left scores injured, a shocking carnage even in a country accustomed to gun violence.
In the Texas border city of El Paso, a gunman opened fire Saturday morning in a shopping area packed with thousands of people during the busy back-to-school season, killing 20 and injuring more than two dozen, many of them critically. The shooting was being investigated as a possible hate crime as authorities worked to confirm whether a racist, anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly beforehand was written by the man arrested in the attack on the 680,000-resident border city.
Just hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a gunman wearing body armor and carrying extra magazines opened fire in a popular nightlife area, killing nine and injuring at least 26 people.
The Saturday shooting in El Paso and the Sunday shooting in Dayton were the 21st and 22nd mass killings of 2019 in the U.S., according to the AP/USA Today/Northeastern University mass murder database that tracks homicides where four or more people killed — not including the offender.
Including the two latest attacks, 125 people had been killed in the 2019 shootings.