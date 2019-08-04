Marquette Univ. High School grad still striking them out on the mound

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE-- Charlie Brockman graduate in May of 2019 from Marquette University High School. While in school he played baseball and volleyball. Charlie also participated on the school's summer league baseball team that made it to the championship game. He pitched, and played 1st and 3rd. Charlie likes pitching the best, because he says you control the game. He is also a setter on the volleyball team and says they are similar, with controlling where the ball goes. Charlie will attend UW-Madison in the fall.

Charlie Brockman

Graduate of Marquette Univ. H.S.

Baseball and Volleyball