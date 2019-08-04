President Trump after mass shootings in Ohio, Texas: ‘Hate has no place in our country’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MORRISTOWN, N.J. -- President Donald Trump is denouncing two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, saying "hate has no place in our country."

Addressing reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, President Trump said Sunday, Aug. 4 that "we're going to take care" of the problem. He said he'd been speaking to the attorney general, FBI director, and members of Congress, and would be making an additional statement Monday.

President Trump pointed to a mental illness problem in the U.S., calling the shooters "really very seriously mentally ill."

He said the problem of shootings has been going on "for years and years" and "we have to get it stopped."

The shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend left at least 29 people dead -- 20 in El Paso, and nine in Dayton.