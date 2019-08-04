× Spokesman: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell fractured shoulder in fall at home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A spokesman for Mitch McConnell said the Senate majority leader tripped outside his home in Kentucky and suffered a shoulder fracture.

David Popp, a spokesman for the Kentucky Republican, said in a statement Sunday afternoon, Aug. 4 that McConnell fell on his outdoor patio, but was treated and released. The statement said he was working from home in Louisville and “will continue to work from home” after his fall.

The statement also said McConnell expressed his sympathies to the people of El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, following the mass shootings in those communities Saturday and Sunday by contacting two Senate colleagues for those states.