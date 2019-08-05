‘He is fired:’ Black Panthers, victim’s mother confront bar owner after alleged assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- A woman said she was assaulted Saturday, Aug. 3 at a Milwaukee bar, and her mother said it's up to her daughter to decide whether to accept an apology from the owner of Wally's Pub.

Milwaukee police said two people were cited in connection with the incident the woman's mother said never should've happened.

Early Saturday afternoon, surveillance cameras from a gas station near Lisbon and Appleton captured a woman walking to the bar next door after learning the bathroom at the gas station was apparently out-of-order.

Once inside Wally's Pub, the woman's mother, Linda Hammer, said someone burst into the bathroom.

"All kind of racial slurs to her, and they were very mean," said Hammer.

Hammer said her daughter was choked, shoved, and told she shouldn't be there, and the bartender, instead of helping the woman, allegedly brandished a Taser.

"I was devastated," said Hammer.

Video showed the same woman walked out and appeared to be talking on the phone. About 10 minutes later, police showed up.

On Monday, Aug. 5, Hammer, along with the Original Black Panthers of Milwaukee, showed up at Wally's Pub, and were met by the bar's owner.

"We want a public apology," the group said. "We want the bartender fired."

"He is fired," the owner said.

"We want the patron banned," the group said.

"He is," the owner said. "That's already happened. I publicly, emphatically apologize to her. It's something that should have never happened. I couldn't be more sorry."

"They didn't stand up for my daughter," said Hammer.

"I really wish they would have," the owner said. "I'm just very sorry. Like I said, he's not allowed in here. The bartender will never work here again, and I just hate to see a bad representation of everyone that comes in here."

The Black Panthers called for patrons to boycott the bar.

"I don't think it was sincere," said Kwodwo Wilson, Original Black Panthers. "I think it's the culture of the pub, for a woman of color to come in here, use a public restroom, and get assaulted and choked out. That's not a rare occasion. That's something that's deep-seated."

The woman's mother said it's up to her daughter to accept the bar owner's apology.

"I accept his apology," said Hammer. I'm just here speaking on her behalf."