× Prosecutors: Driver who killed Lequon McCoy ‘was tired of walking, wanted to impress females’

MILWAUKEE — Charges were filed Monday, Aug. 5 against a Milwaukee man accused of causing a crash that killed Lequon McCoy near 12th and Locust early Thursday, Aug. 1. Prosecutors said he admitted to fleeing police in a stolen vehicle that he shouldn’t have been driving in the first place — because he’s never been issued a driver’s license.

Aaron Fitzgerald, 19, faces the following charges:

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer, resulting in the death of another

Knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death

Second degree reckless homicide

According to a criminal complaint, officers on patrol on Thursday, Aug. 1 around 1 a.m. near Sherman and Hampton spotted a driver who failed to stop for a red light on Sherman near Hampton. The officers caught up to the vehicle and conducted a check of the vehicle’s registration. They learned it had been reported stolen on July 6. The officers activated their lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle while traveling east on Congress from 37th Street.

Instead of stopping, the complaint said the driver took off — reaching speeds of approximately 70 miles per hour. Near 35th and Capitol, the driver blew through another red light and sped up, traveling in excess of 80 miles per hour. The complaint said the driver nearly struck several other vehicles. The driver turned right to proceed south on 20th Street, and failed to stop for a red light at 20th and Teutonia, turning to head south on Teutonia, reaching speeds of approximately 70 miles per hour. The complaint said the driver then cut through a parking lot and exited on 18th Street, continuing North on Keefe Avenue. Near 16th and Keefe, the complaint said the vehicle stopped briefly, and two females exited the vehicle, before the driver took off again — weaving through residential streets. Near 12th and Locust, the driver blew yet another flashing red light and struck a vehicle driven by Lequon McCoy. The striking vehicle burst into flames, and McCoy’s vehicle was struck with such force that it traveled nearly a half-block south from the point of impact.

Fitzgerald was extricated from the striking vehicle, and taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

McCoy suffered severe head trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The complaint said investigators noted the “strong odor” of burnt marijuana inside Fitzgerald’s vehicle.

According to prosecutors, Fitzgerald said he fled police because the vehicle wasn’t his, and he knew it was stolen. He said he “was tired of walking,and wanted to impress females.” He said there were three people in the vehicle when the pursuit began, but he let two females out during the chase. He also admitted to smoking weed.

The complaint noted a check of DOT records showed he never had a valid license.