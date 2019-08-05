Russian leader Putin slams US nuclear treaty withdrawal

Posted 9:29 am, August 5, 2019

BELFAST, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 17: Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives at Belfast International Airport on June 17, 2013 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. The two-day G8 summit, hosted by UK Prime Minister David Cameron, is being held in Northern Ireland for the first time. Leaders from the G8 nations have gathered to discuss numerous topics with the situation in Syria expected to dominate the talks. (Photo by Peter Muhly - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country will not deploy short- or medium-range nuclear weapons unless in response to U.S. deployments.

His comments Monday come after a meeting with his security council concerning Washington’s withdrawal Friday from the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty.

Putin says “our actions will be exclusively reciprocal and mirrored” relating to “the development, production and deployment” of missiles once banned by INF.

Earlier Monday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters that Washington’s withdrawal from the treaty raised the risk of a new nuclear arms race.

The U.S. announced its intention of withdrawing from the treaty last year, after accusing Russia for years of violating the treaty with a new ground-launched missile.

