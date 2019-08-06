‘Hydraulic fluid leak:’ 3 accidents temporarily shut down I-94 NB near 7 Mile Road

RACINE COUNT — Three accidents temporarily shut down all lanes on northbound I-41/94 near 7 Mile Road on Tuesday morning, Aug. 6. The crashes involved an SUV, car, semi, and dump truck.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, officials received several calls of an accident on northbound I-94, just north of 7 Mile Road in Racine County around 5:11 a.m.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found a Ford Escape against the median wall, facing south. There was a dump truck in front of the Escape, facing north. There was a semi and a blue Chevrolet Cobalt in the right lane. There also was debris and hydraulic fluid over all three lanes.

Deputies determined the incident involved three accidents. Officials say the Ford Escape had been northbound when its passenger side rear tire blew out. The Ford Escape spun out and struck the median wall. The Semi was in the left lane and slowed due to the Ford Escape crashing in front of it.

That semi was then struck from behind by a dump truck, which began leaking hydraulic fluid.

The Chevy Cobalt then drove over the hydraulic fluid, causing it to lose control and also strike the median wall.

There were no injuries in any of the accidents.

Due to the hydraulic fluid leak, northbound I-94 was completely shut down for approximately three hours and traffic was diverted to 7 Mile Road.