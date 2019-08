× Police: 22-year-old man shot, wounded near 18th and Teutonia in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened Monday, Aug. 5 near 18th Street and Teutonia Avenue. It happened around 4:15 p.m.

According to police, when officers arrived on scene they found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The injury is non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing to identify the suspect.