× Police: Child struck by vehicle near 31st and Grant; driver stayed on scene

MILWAUKEE — A child was struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 6 near 31st and Grant.

Police said the child became excited when they saw a relative, and they ran into the street.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The striking driver stayed on scene, police said.

An investigation was ongoing.