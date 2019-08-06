Vehicle titles, registration fees increase in Wisconsin starting October 1

Posted 9:21 pm, August 6, 2019, by
Wisconsin license plate (Getty Images)

MADISON — Vehicle titles and registration fees are increasing in Wisconsin due to a provision in the 2019-2020 budget. According to officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the new fees take effect Oct. 1.

According to the DOT, the new vehicle title fee will increase from $69.50 to $164.50.

The title fee for a surviving spouse/surviving domestic partner or a low-speed vehicle will increase from $62 to $157.

Annual registration fees for automobiles will increase from $75 to $85.

The DOT’s website features a chart that lays out the increase for other types of vehicles, including light trucks and trailers.

Additionally, according to the DOT, a $75 annual surcharge will be assessed for hybrid electric vehicles (vehicles capable of using both electricity and gasoline, diesel fuel or alternative fuel).

