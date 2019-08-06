Wisconsin State Fair ‘brings some joy’ to patients at Children’s Hospital

MILWAUKEE — For kids at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin who can’t make it to the Wisconsin State Fair, the State Fair came to them on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

It’s the ninth year “Sights and Sounds of the Fair” has been at the hospital.

“This is an amazing event,” said Jen Puente, chief marketing officer at Wisconsin State Fair. “We plan all year long for the 11 days of the fair but it really puts it in perspective when we can bring the fair to these kids and these families who’ve been suffering with these illnesses and bring some joy into our lives. When you see the smiles on these kids faces, and especially the parents’ faces, when they can just take a minute to be happy. We love bringing that joy and that experience.

Kids and their families enjoyed games, entertainment, a parade and even creme puffs right inside the hospital.

