2019 State Fair ‘Sporkies’ winner: Poncho Dog’s Buffalo Cheese Curd and Chicken Taco

WEST ALLIS — The Wisconsin State Fair is known for it’s wild food and the annual “Sporkies” competition was held Wednesday, Aug. 7. This year, FOX6’s very own Angelica Duria was a judge at the event.

Excited would be an understatement! Can’t wait to judge the #Sporkies at 11am today at @wistatefair!! Hope to see you there! #GimmeAllTheFood #NomNomNom pic.twitter.com/NaGoIkwt1q — Angelica Duria (@angelicaduria) August 7, 2019

The winner of the 2019 Sporkies contest — taking home the “Golden Spork” — was the Buffalo Cheese Curd and Chicken Taco from Poncho Dog.

Description: Buffalo flavored cheese curds from Ellsworth, Wisconsin paired with slices of grilled chicken in a fried flour tortilla. Topped with bleu cheese slaw.

Second place was the Deep-Fried Italian Stallion from Water Street Brewery.

Description: Slow-roasted Italian beef marinated in Oktoberfest beer, garlic, onions and Italian seasonings, sliced thin and layered with Wisconsin mozzarella and provolone cheeses and spicy house made giardiniera, all wrapped in a wonton and deep-fried to golden perfection.

Third place was Deep-Fried Milk with Cookie Dip from Slim’s Lakefront Brew Pub & Eatery.

Description: A reverse take on milk and cookies where you dip the milk in the cookie! Sweet and creamy cubes of milk pudding are breaded and fried to crispy perfection, then sprinkled with powdered sugar. Served with a luscious Oreo cookie dip on the side.

This year’s finalists included Brownie Waffle Stick from Waffle Chix, Chicago Dog Nachos from Slim’s PBR Park,Jalapeño Popper Hot Dog from Siggy’s Wild Dog Saloon, Puco Locadilla On-a-Stickfrom Sprecher Landing and Tropics Street Corn Nachos from Tropics.

Holy moly! Look at how big that plate is! Tropics Street acorn Nachos! @wistatefair #Sporkies pic.twitter.com/DXXfwMhQmy — Angelica Duria (@angelicaduria) August 7, 2019

All food items entered will be available for purchase during the 2019 Wisconsin State Fair. A 13-ft. spork will be displayed at all Sporkies finalists’ locations and all vendors who entered will display a poster at their fair location(s).