Packing for your next trip: A few things that will making traveling easier

MILWAUKEE -- Traveling with the whole family is not an easy feat -- but a travel checklist can help. Andrea Khan with The Family Backpack and Shore Trips joins Real Milwaukee with a few essentials for your next trip.

Family Travel Checklist:

1. Wanderwild Kids Backpack - Experiences are everything...especially with Wanderwild! Give the kiddos the responsibility of packing their own things in their Wanderwild backpacks so they can learn and explore with ease. Durable and long-lasting, these backpacks are created with great features and fits right for the kids!

$48.00

2. No Knot Necklace Carrier

Got your necklaces in a knot? With the No Knot Necklace Carrier, you don't have to struggle on untangling your jewelry anymore! This compact carrier size makes it easy to pack in your luggage or purse so you can style on the go!

$17.95 on Amazon

3. Mer-Sea

Don't forget to pack your Mer-Sea beach blanket that is made of 100% cotton and washer friendly too. It features a small pocket to fill with sand to make sure your blanket never flies away! Available in three gorgeous colors and comes in a matching tote bag!

$99.00

4. Portable Charger Anker PowerCore

A life savor to keep electronics and phone's charged, the Anker Portable Charger is lightweight and easy to tuck into a backpack or purse.

$49.99

5. Magnetic hooks for cruise ships

Stateroom doors on cruise ships are metal and sealable in case of a water emergency, and on Disney cruises with kids, many families bring decorative magnets to stick on the outside of their stateroom door. Magnetic hooks are a secret that allows you to stay organized in these smaller spaces.