Search for convicted sex offender who cut off GPS bracelet in West Bend

WASHINGTON COUNTY — Washington County officials are looking for a convicted offender who cut off his GPS monitoring device.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Brandon Cortez King is on parole after being convicted back in 2006 of incest with a child and causing a child to view or listen to sexual activity.

Authorities say King has been living at a transitional housing facility located at 1725 County Hwy NN, in the Town of Jackson.

The bracelet was cut off in the City of West Bend and located by the West Bend Police Department.

Officials describe King as a male, black, standing 5’9″ tall, weighing 250 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 262-335-4378.