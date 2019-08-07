‘The best day of the year:’ Grand champion steer goes for $47K+ at Wisconsin State Fair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Wednesday night, Aug. 7 was a big night at the Wisconsin State Fair, as the Governor's Blue Ribbon Livestock Auction was held. The grand champion steer went for $47,500, weighing more than 1,300 pounds.

It didn't take long for Mike Szohr with Leff's Lucky Town to get after what he was looking for, and this year, they were going after the trifecta.

"The trifecta of meats -- a pig, a cow, and a lamb," said Szohr. "This is the best day of the year. This is our Christmas."

Several business owners bid top dollar for livestock.

"We're lucky enough to own businesses and have great customers, that we can afford to come and do this to support the kids and the State Fair," said Szohr.

With a quick nod, Szohr made the call, and it was a winner for the group.

"What'd we pay for that? $4,250, and we got a nice lamb," said Szohr.

The kids raising the animals paid close attention.

"You learn a lot of responsibility, and a lot of people skills," said Maggie Mindemann. "I've met so many people that I'll never forget raising animals, and it's a great experience."

"Agriculture is a huge part of our economy, and struggling a bit now," said Gov. Evers. "For our young kids, an opportunity to recognize them and the good work they've done."

"Feels great -- big adrenaline rush, and the kids love it. Personal thank you -- that's all we can do," said Szohr.

The group from Leff's Lucky Town didn't walk away with the trifecta they were hoping for, but said they didn't mind. They said they planned to use what they got Wednesday night, and host a fundraiser for charity.