Beaver Dam police searching for information after child struck by hit-and-run driver

BEAVER DAM — Officials are investigating after a child was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Beaver Dam on Thursday, Aug. 8.

According to the Beaver Dam Police Department, it happened at the intersection of South Spring and Davis Streets around 6:20 p.m.

Police say the driver, a male, struck the child briefly stopped but did not exit the vehicle and then fled southbound on Spring Street.

Authorities describe the striking vehicle as a mid 90s to mid 2000s silver sedan, possibly a Buick, with black paint sprayed near the bottom of the vehicle.

If you have any information on this incident you’re asked to contact the Beaver Dam Police Department at 920-887-4614.