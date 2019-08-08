Beaver Dam police searching for information after child struck by hit-and-run driver

Posted 10:32 pm, August 8, 2019, by
Police lights

BEAVER DAM — Officials are investigating after a child was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Beaver Dam on Thursday, Aug. 8.

According to the Beaver Dam Police Department, it happened at the intersection of South Spring and Davis Streets around 6:20 p.m.

Police say the driver, a male, struck the child briefly stopped but did not exit the vehicle and then fled southbound on Spring Street.

Authorities describe the striking vehicle as a mid 90s to mid 2000s silver sedan, possibly a Buick, with black paint sprayed near the bottom of the vehicle.

If you have any information on this incident you’re asked to contact the Beaver Dam Police Department at 920-887-4614.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.