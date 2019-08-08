Beaver Dam police searching for information after child struck by hit-and-run driver
BEAVER DAM — Officials are investigating after a child was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Beaver Dam on Thursday, Aug. 8.
According to the Beaver Dam Police Department, it happened at the intersection of South Spring and Davis Streets around 6:20 p.m.
Police say the driver, a male, struck the child briefly stopped but did not exit the vehicle and then fled southbound on Spring Street.
Authorities describe the striking vehicle as a mid 90s to mid 2000s silver sedan, possibly a Buick, with black paint sprayed near the bottom of the vehicle.
If you have any information on this incident you’re asked to contact the Beaver Dam Police Department at 920-887-4614.
43.449018 -88.836778