× ‘Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over:’ Statewide crackdown on drunken driving begins Aug. 16

MILWAUKEE — Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin will patrol in greater numbers for longer hours looking for impaired drivers during the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that begins Friday, Aug. 16 and continues through Labor Day, Sept. 2.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, Last year in Wisconsin, alcohol-related crashes resulted in 159 deaths and nearly 3,300 injuries. While alcohol-impaired drivers remain a concern, a growing problem involves drug-impaired drivers – people whose ability to safely operate a motor vehicle is compromised by legal or illegal drugs including prescription and over-the-counter medications.

To help combat impaired driving, Wisconsin has: