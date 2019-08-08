Madison man arrested on homicide charges after man killed, wife injured in OWI hit-and-run 

Antoine Tempel (PHOTO: WMTV, via Dane County Sheriff's Office)

MADISON — A Madison man was arrested after a Chicago man was killed and his wife was injured in a hit-and-run crash in Madison early Thursday morning, Aug. 8.

According to WMTV, Antoine Tempel, 32, was arrested on several charges, including homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, and hit-and-run causing death.

Madison police told WMTV around 1 a.m., the victim, 71, was driving on E. Washington Avenue near S. Dickinson Street when his vehicle was rear-ended by a BMW convertible.

The BMW was traveling somewhere between 80 and 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash, WMTV reported. Tempel and two passengers — one man and one woman — fled on foot.

Tempel and the woman returned to the scene many minutes later. He denied being behind the wheel, but police determined he was the driver.

Tempel suffered a broken shoulder and cuts. The woman had minor injuries. The second man from the BMW wasn’t immediately located.

The 71-year-old man died at the scene. His 69-year-old wife was hurt.

Tempel was also arrested for his third OWI offense,  and operating while revoked.

