Meowaukee Promotion! Until Oct. 31 adoption fees for adult cats are waived

MILWAUKEE -- It's International Cat Day -- and MADACC is celebrating with a "purfect" promotion. Community outreach director for MADACC, Kathy Shillinglaw, joins FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

About Meowaukee Promotion (website)

MADACC is very excited to announce the Meowaukee Promotion! From June 1st to October 31st adoption fees for adult cats (6 months and older) are waived thanks to a generous gift from Friends of MADACC! By waiving fees Friends of MADACC wants to encourage people to adopt an adult cat and to bring attention to the overpopulation of cats in Milwaukee County. MADACC’s busy season has begun and we are already filling up! Come adopt a cat today! Adoption hours are 11-4 pm Saturday and Sunday and 1-7 pm Monday through Friday. All Milwaukee County Residents must purchase a $12 license, all cats must go home in a carrier, please bring one or a box can be purchased for $5.