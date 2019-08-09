Vigil held for Milwaukee pastor killed in hit-and-run; family asks for driver to come forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Family members gathered Friday, Aug. 9 to remember Gary Allen, a local pastor who was struck and killed during a hit-and-run near 12th and Concordia on Aug. 1. They ask that the person responsible for his death come forward.

Holding hands and holding out hope, loved ones gathered for 60-year-old Allen at the same intersection where he was struck. Family members say he lived in the neighborhood and was walking to the corner store when it happened.

"Be man enough or woman enough to turn [themselves] in for my brother," said Maggie Atlas, victim's sister.

Allen was taken to the hospital but died Tuesday, Aug. 7. Milwaukee police are looking for the person behind the wheel.

Meantime, as candles were lit his his memory. Those who knew Allen, say he dedicated his life to giving back.

"He gave back more than he received back. He would give you the shirt off his back," said Pastor Robert Moore, Holy Hill Missionary Baptist Church.

Allen served his community as a pastor and comforted others during hard times.

"Our dad was 60 and he was not ready to leave the earth. I can tell you that for sure. He was not ready," said Akilah Allen, Larry Allen's daughter.

His family hopes to find that same comfort in the wake of his death.

Loved ones tell FOX6 News Allen's funeral will be held next week. If you have any information about this case you're asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.